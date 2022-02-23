All Female Band Boycott Peforming at Gasparilla Music Festival

One of only two all female bands to be performing at the Gasparilla Music Festival this year and Boycott is one of them.



Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom invites Boycott to perform in studio and talks to their director 3x Grammy Award winning music executive Jim Chambers of Jim Chambers Music Box about the confidence boosting and mental health benefits of music for children.



BOYCOTT will be playing the Gasparilla Music Festival Sunday 2/27 at 1:15 in Tampa, Florida.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





