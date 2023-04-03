Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the healthcare industry by enabling faster and more accurate diagnosis, improving treatment outcomes, and enhancing patient experience.

Assistant Professor and Director of USF Health Voice Center at

USF Health Morsani College of Medicine, Yael Bensoussan, MD, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom, about how doctors are using AI to access a person’s health through the sound of their voice.

“Neurological and neurodegenerative disorders like Alzheimer’s, Parkinson’s, stroke, and ALS, can be detected through a patients voice.” said Dr. Bensoussan.

Mood and psychiatric disorders (depression, schizophrenia, bipolar disorders) are also being detected by using AI to analyze a patient’s voice.

The new technology is also being used for pediatric voice and speech disorders (speech and language delays, autism) which can help lead to early treatment.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.