Aging in Reverse Through Functional Medicine

Age-Less Medicine was founded in 2006 by Linda McClintock, M.D. A practice founded on the belief that all people have a chronological age and a biological age. While time is a constant and tends to move on, we can slow time inside our bodies as well as on the outside by maintaining ourselves through living a healthy lifestyle.

Dr. McClintock offers services in Age Management and Bio-identical hormone management, medically supervised weight management, nutrition counseling and the most advanced modalities of skin care and rejuvenation.

Dr. McClintock joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with ways to boost your immune system and set your body up to age slower.

