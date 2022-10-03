Prostate Cancer Survivor, Alan Grofe, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share his story.

Alan Grofe is a big advocate for monitoring your health and getting prostate screenings early because that is exactly what saved his life.

