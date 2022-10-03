Founder of The Gapin Institute for Men’s Health, Dr. Tracy Gapin, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss advances made in prostate cancer detection and to urge men to get their prostate screenings done.

