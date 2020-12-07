LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

Adults not getting vaccine

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There are important vaccines many adults should consider, but most don’t even know they exist. A doctor and patient join Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why it’s important for people over 55 years of age to talk to their doctors.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss