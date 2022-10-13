Growing inflation and record-high student loan debt, among other things, has caused a lot of financial stress for young adults to achieve typical adult milestones.

Licensed Clinical Psychologist, Dr. Carlos Garcia, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to discuss why this is and how young adults can cope.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.