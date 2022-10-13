Consumer and money-saving expert, writer, speaker and TV personality Andrea Woroch joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with money saving tips for young adults.

Here are a few crucial financial steps to follow:

1. Track spending and set a budget.

Figure out how much you spend on a monthly basis and create a budget. If you are spending more than you make, you need to make adjustments. If you’re wanting to move out of your parents home, add rent to your current budget to see how you do with managing your spending and paying this big bill — just put that to savings. Apps like Mint can help you set your budget and track purchases easily.

2. Establish a savings fund for unexpected and goals.

Treat savings like an important bill and pay yourself first. This is necessary if you want to reach your goals. You also need an emergency fund to cover unexpected bills that can pop up like a dental emergency, car repair or broken smartphone!

3. Save on monthly expenses.

Now that you have your budget, look for ways to reduce spending on bills and other purchases. For instance, you can switch to an online only wireless carrier that offers much more reasonable pricing like Mint Mobile where you can get talk, text and data for just $15 a month!

For auto insurance, increasing your deductible can slash your premium by up to 20% and limit those subscriptions as they can add up quickly!

4. Be smart about credit cards.

If you’re in debt, create a debt repayment plan or use a balance transfer card to consolidate.

If you don’t have a card yet, this can be a great tool to start building your credit which is necessary to rent an apartment, open a utility account and buy a car. Look for one that gives cashback like the Bread Cashback Amex card for unlimited 2% back. Just pay of fin full each month — treat it like a debit card. You can then track your credit score using free sites like Credit Karma!

5. Shop savvy.

Adopting a frugal lifestyle can go a long way in helping you manage your money. This doesn’t mean you have to give up things you enjoy like going out to dinner with friends. It just means you don’t choose the most expensive restaurant or perhaps you skip ordering take out during the week to save up for the meal.

You can also use savings tools to stretch your dollars like CouponFollow for finding coupons for take out, grocery orders, clothing and more. And turn receipts into cash back with Fetch Rewards. Look for gently used fashion at Poshmark and ebay.

