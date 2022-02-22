Adopt A Working Dog | Mission K9 Rescue

Mission K9 Rescue is a nonprofit organization dedicated to the service of retiring and retired Military Working Dogs and Contract Working Dogs.

The organization’s purpose for existence is to serve retiring and retired Military Working Dogs

Bob Bryant of Mission K9 Rescue joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how the non profit helps dogs decompress and reintegrate into society.

