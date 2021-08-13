ADHD Linked to Anxiety and Lack of Confidence in Children

Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) is linked to symptoms like anxiety and challenges with chronic insecurity,

and that can make life difficult when trying to achieving goals.

In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Bloom host Gayle Guyardo sits down with a 14-year-old Tampa girl, Fia Cucuzza, who was diagnosed with ADHD the inattentive type, in middle schools.

Fia’s voice wows crowds, but she struggles with self confidence on stage. Fia shares with Gayle what’s next as she tries to take the stage in a way that may one day lead to an audition for NBC’s The Voice.

