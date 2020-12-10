Adding plant based foods to your holiday meals

Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom with an easy recipe to add plant based options to your holiday meals.

From “The Real Language of Food”

Cilantro Ginger Green Beans

1 Pound Fresh Green Beans/1 Bag Defrosted Green Beans

½ – 1 Bunch Cilantro

2 Garlic Cloves, Peeled 1″ Piece Of Ginger

1/3 Cup Apple Cider Vinegar 1/3 Cup Coconut Aminos

2 Tbsp Cup Olive Oil

Clean Green Beans. Bring A Large Pot Of Water To A Boil. Add Green Beans. Bring Back To A Boil And Cook 5 To 7 Minutes. Drain And Rinse With Cold Water To Cool.

While Beans Are Cooling, Add To Blender: Garlic, Cilantro, Ginger, Vinegar, Aminos, And Olive Oil. Blend To Smooth.

Toss Half Of Dressing With Green Beans. Save The Other Half Of Dressing For More Beans Or Use As A Fish/Chicken Marinade Or Salad Dressing.

BEET AND HERBED BALSAMIC SALAD

1 Can Cut Beets/1 Bag Defrosted Cut Beets/3 Medium Beets

Balsamic Herbed Vinaigrette

1/4 C Coconut Aminos 1/4 C Balsamic Vinegar

1/2 C Olive Oil 2 Tsp Italian Herbs 1 Tsp Thyme

If Using Fresh Beets, Preheat Oven To 400 Degrees. Wash Beets Thoroughly, Trimming Greens Off Close To The Root If There Are Greens. Wrap The Beets In Foil And Roast In A Pan 30-50 Minutes, Until Soft/A Fork Slides Easily Into The Beet. Let Cool Slightly, Peel When Warm Enough To Handle And Cut Into Bite Sized Chunks.

If Using Canned/Frozen Beets, Drain And Put In Mixing Bowl.

Whisk The Dressing Ingredients Together.

Toss Beets With Dressing.

Let Sit For 20 Minutes Room Temperature And Enjoy!