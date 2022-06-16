On June 13, 2019, Nicole Woodruff got the call she had been dreading for years.



Her sister, Amanda, had suffered a fatal overdose.



Amanda had become addicted to heroin as a young woman.



For five years, Nicole and her family struggled to help as Amanda cycled through the process of getting clean, starting to recover, and falling back into using.



Saving My Sister is a memoir about navigating addiction told through a sister’s love, sharing the fear, hope, disappointment, stress, frustration, and ultimate loss that all too often finally ends the cycle, leaving families wondering what else they could have done-or whether they did enough.



If you have experienced addiction firsthand, or if you love someone who has, Saving My Sister is a poignant reminder that addiction affects not just individuals but families, that you’re only human, that you’re all going to need help, and that you’re not alone.



Woodruff joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the Nationally Syndicated Health & Wellness show Bloom about her book, and her first hand perspective of watching a loved on deal with addiction.



Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.