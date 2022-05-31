Relational Health to Build Better Human Bonds.



Ryan Carnes an actor, producer, musician and writer joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about the importance of having relational health as it pertains to both ourselves and the people and the world around us.

Carnes shared tips to empower people to develop the skill set and have the courage to relate to themselves and others with more conscious communication with greater patience, kindness and

understanding.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.









