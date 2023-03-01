There are some foods we can eat to help us live our best life. Plant-based foods encourage your body’s natural function, but it is important to have balance. It’s generally recommended to follow the 80/20 plant to meat ratio, and it’s important to watch out for eating too many carbs and not enough protein.

Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell, also known as The Food Whisperer, joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about why plant-based foods are important in our daily eating lifestyle, including plant-based foods we should watch out for, all while cooking a delicious spaghetti squash recipe.

Spaghetti Squash W/Spinach And Vegan Parm:

1 Spaghetti Squash, Cut In Half

1 Bag Baby Spinach

1 Roma Tomato, Sm Dice

3 Cloves Garlic

Olive Oil

Herbamare

Crushed Red Pepper (Optional)

Vegan Parmesan:

1/3 C Brazil Nuts

1 Clove Garlic

½ Tsp Himalayan Salt

1 Tbsp Nutritional Yeast Flakes

Directions:

Preheat Oven To 425 Degrees. Cut Squash In Half, Place In Pan, Add 1 Inch Water And Place In Oven 30 -45 Minutes, Until Soft To Touch. Remove From Oven, Let Cool Until Able To Hold. While Squash Is Cooking, Place Brazil Nuts, Garlic, ½ Tsp Salt, And Nutritional Yeast In Food Processor. Blend Until Fine Grind. Hold For Use. When Squash Is Able To Be Held (By Hand Or With A Towel, Scoop Out Seeds. Then With A Fork, Scrape The Squash Out, Separating The Threads Of Spaghetti. Place In Medium Bowl. Place Sauté Pan On Stove On Medium High Heat. Add Spinach And Then Garlic, And Sauté Until Wilted, 2 -3 Minutes. Stir Once Or Twice. Add To Squash, Along With Tomato And Vegan Parmesan Blend. Season To Taste With Herbamare.

Grocery List:

1 Medium Spaghetti Squash

1 5-7 Oz Bag Baby Spinach

1 Roma Tomato

3 Plus 1 Cloves Garlic

Olive Oil

Herbamare

Crushed Red Pepper (Optional)

1/3 C Brazil Nuts

Himalayan Salt

Nutritional Yeast Flakes

