Synergy is an amazing concept it’s when two sources of energy combine to create an energy that is greater than the sum of the individual parts, and that’s what many people are looking for in their relationships.



It originates from an Attic Greek word which means “working together”.



By working together a couples dreams and goals can be realized on a larger scale than if each of them did the same thing individually.



Author, speaker and podcaster, Matthew P Hoffman joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about steps couples can start taking today to achieve synergy in their relationship.

