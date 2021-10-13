Achieving Startup / Small Business Success

Alec Stern is an entrepreneur, keynote speaker, startup mentor, innovator, and investor. The co-founder of Constant Contact has become known as “America’s Startup Success Expert” and is now regarded as a motivational speaker, as he has performed hundreds of highly inspiring keynote speeches worldwide. Alex sat down with Bloom host Gayle Guyardo to offer tips for achieving small business / startup success. For more info visit AlecSpeaks.com.
