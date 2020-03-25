Live Now
Hillsborough County officials unanimously approve curfew, stay at home orders

AccuTite: Minimally Invasive Reduction of Nasal Labial Folds NLF

Cutting edge, minimally invasive treatment for fat deposits and sagging skin specific to the nasal labial folds. AccuTite offers many benefits of a face lift without risk of scarring or significant downtime. Dr. Anne Hermann of Hermann Wellness discusses AccuTite with Bloom host Carissa Galloway, RDN.

Visit doctorhermann.com

Call today and mention keyword BLOOM to receive a free consultation and 25% discount on your AccuTite treatment.

St Petersburg location: 727-278-3992 Tampa location:813-902-9559

(offer may not be combined with any other promotion, offer expires April 30, 2020)

