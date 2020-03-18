Breaking News
Pinellas County still keeping beaches open despite coronavirus concerns

AccuTite: Minimally Invasive Reduction of Jowls

Bloom
Posted: / Updated:

Cutting edge, minimally invasive treatment for saggy, fatty jowls.  AccuTite offers many benefits of a face lift without risk of scarring or significant downtime. Dr. Anne Hermann of Hermann Wellness discusses AccuTite with Bloom host Carissa Galloway, RDN.

Visit doctorhermann.com

Call today and mention keyword BLOOM to receive a free consultation and 25% discount on your AccuTite treatment.

St Petersburg location: 727-278-3992 Tampa location:813-902-9559

(offer may not be combined with any other promotion, offer expires April 30, 2020)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Clearwater Beach packed amid coronavirus concerns

Thumbnail for the video titled "Clearwater Beach packed amid coronavirus concerns"

President Trump addresses gathering on beaches

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump addresses gathering on beaches"

Cars line up for coronavirus testing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cars line up for coronavirus testing"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Hillsborough officials suspend all eviction proceedings until April 20"

Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team

Thumbnail for the video titled "Max Lachowecki, a defender for the Tampa Bay Rowdies, shares his story to and from and to the team"

Coronavirus: Florida cases jump by nearly 100, now exceed 300

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coronavirus: Florida cases jump by nearly 100, now exceed 300"

Wednesday Forecast

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday Forecast"

Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, according to reports"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss