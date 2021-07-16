A Vitamin D-Rich Recipe

The sun is a natural source of Vitamin D, but it can come from other sources, such as certain foods. Here in the Bloom Kitchen with Danny New is Registered Dietitian Danielle Sanislow to talk about the requirements, benefits, and sources of Vitamin D, while making a Vitamin D-rich lemon cheesecake toast.



Lemon Cheesecake Toast

Ingredients:

 ½ cup yogurt (vitamin D fortified)

 2 tablespoon cup part-skim ricotta

 ½ teaspoon vanilla extract

 1 teaspoon sweetener of choice (date syrup, maples syrup, honey, etc.)

 ¼ teaspoon lemon or lemon zest

 ¼ cup berries

 1 tablespoon nuts (almonds, walnuts, pistachios, etc.)

 1 teaspoon chia seeds

 1 piece fortified whole grain toast (vitamin D fortified)



Directions:

Mix yogurt, ricotta, vanilla, sweetener, and lemon together. Toast bread and allow to cool slightly. Spread yogurt/ricotta mixture onto bread once cooled slightly and top with berries, nuts, and chia seeds.



By Danielle Sanislow, RD, LDN, CDCES

Nourish Habits

www.nourishhabits.com



