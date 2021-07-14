A Video Resume Could Help You Stand Out

Byron Crowell, the CEO of Solution Publishing, and Rohan Kohli, former intern and now employee of Solution Publishing, join Danny New on Bloom to tell us more about video resumes and how they can help you stand out among other job applicants.

Bloom is part of Nexstar and airs in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market on both WTTA and WFLA TV stations plus our syndication has expanded beyond the Tampa/St. Petersburg market and streaming service FLIXX.net and TV stations in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

We are now being carried by YouToo America and airing in over 40 more markets with a reach of approximately 36 million households.