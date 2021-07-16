A Sweet, Refreshing Summer Drink

Madeline Zakarian, co-Author of “The Family That Cooks Together,” mixes up her delicious Rosemary Blush drink in the Bloom Kitchen with Gayle Guyardo.



Rosemary Blush

By Madeline and Anna Zakarian | Serves 4

Ingredients:

1 cup Simple Syrup (page 000)

2 sprigs fresh rosemary, plus more for garnish

10 fresh strawberries, stem removed and cut into quarters

½ cup fresh lemon juice (from 3 lemons)

Ice cubes

1 cup sparkling water



Helpful Tools:

Large glass with wide mouth

Muddler or wooden spoon

Rocks glasses



Instructions:

1. In a small saucepan, combine the simple syrup and rosemary and bring to a simmer over medium heat. Remove from the heat and discard the rosemary sprigs. Let cool slightly, then transfer to a wide-mouthed glass. Cover and chill the rosemary simple syrup in the refrigerator for 30 minutes.



2. Add the strawberries and lemon juice to the rosemary syrup. With muddler or wooden spoon, crush and smash down the berries.



3. Spoon even amounts of the mixture into the bottom of four rocks glasses. Add a few ice cubes, then top off with sparkling water. Garnish with rosemary sprigs before serving.



Tip: If you have an ice mold that makes large or extra-large cubes, use it to make ice for this drink.



Bloom is part of Nexstar and airs in the Tampa-St. Petersburg market on both WTTA and WFLA TV stations plus our syndication has expanded beyond the Tampa/St. Petersburg market and streaming service FLIXX.net and TV stations in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



We are now being carried by YouToo America and airing in over 40 more markets with a reach of approximately 36 million households.

