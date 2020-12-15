A surge of women sign up for gun training during Covid-19 pandemic

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Gun sales are soaring since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with women. 

Licensed mental health counselor Lindsey Brooks of McNulty Counseling and Wellness, says it has a lot of to do with women gaining more independence.

The demand for women wanting to learn how to safely handle a gun is so strong Shooter’s World in Tampa has one of the top female shooters in the country training groups of women.

Carmen Lout competes at the national level in United States Practical Shooting Association,  International Defensive Pistol Association, Precision Rifle Series, High Power Rifle,  and 3 Gun.  She has won High Lady in LA, MS, GA, NC, SC, KY, TN, and FL.

Lout is a USPSA Chief Range Officer with MultiGun rating. NRA Chief Range Officer and certified pistol instructor.

She joined Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why she is so passionate about training women to handle firearms safely.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss