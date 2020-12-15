A surge of women sign up for gun training during Covid-19 pandemic

Gun sales are soaring since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, especially with women.

Licensed mental health counselor Lindsey Brooks of McNulty Counseling and Wellness, says it has a lot of to do with women gaining more independence.

The demand for women wanting to learn how to safely handle a gun is so strong Shooter’s World in Tampa has one of the top female shooters in the country training groups of women.

Carmen Lout competes at the national level in United States Practical Shooting Association, International Defensive Pistol Association, Precision Rifle Series, High Power Rifle, and 3 Gun. She has won High Lady in LA, MS, GA, NC, SC, KY, TN, and FL.

Lout is a USPSA Chief Range Officer with MultiGun rating. NRA Chief Range Officer and certified pistol instructor.

She joined Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to talk about why she is so passionate about training women to handle firearms safely.