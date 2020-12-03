A simple way to bring down stress instantly

The holidays are always stressful for many, and now with Covid-19 people are really feeling anxiety.
Author and Wellness expert Amy Leigh Mercree joins Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share a simple tip to bring down your anxiety levels right way.
