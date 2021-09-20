A Salad Dressing is the New Viagra: “Viagrette: The Undressing Dressing”

Salad Is the New Viagra: “Viagrette: The Undressing Dressing”

Susan Bratton, an intimacy expert, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated show, Bloom to share an easy recipe for salad dressing.

Bratton says shelf products are filled with additives and chemicals and causing blood flow issues for men.

Bratton recommends homemade dressing.

Her tips:

Use olive or avocado oil for heart-healthy fats

Mix 1 c. oil with ¼ c. vinegar, and 1 T. Dijon mustard.

Optional: Bling out your dressing with sea salt, ground pepper, chopped shallot, and a dried herb.

Lasts in your fridge for weeks.

