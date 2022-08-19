Sara Davison, best known as The Divorce Coach, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with her revolutionary new ways to cope with break-ups and divorce.

Davison has combined her coaching skills with her own personal divorce experience to create a unique program to help anyone battling a break-up.

Sara is a best selling author of “Uncoupling – How to Survive and Thrive after Break-Up and Divorce” and “The Split: Breakup to Breakthrough in 30 Days or Less” and is a media commentator around the world on this topic.

