Tim Mulligan the author of A Perfect 10 – Ten Proven, Scrumptious Recipes for Each Part of Every Meal joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show to talk about his cookbook that contains 70 tried-and-true recipes, curated over the decades – the “Perfect 10” for each meal category: breakfast, appetizers, salads, soups, entrees, desserts and Thanksgiving – that could become your new go-to dishes for years to come!



Chef Mulligan told Gayle “You know the drill. You’ve had a long day at work and still have to pick up the kids from practice. A friend is dropping by to eat with your family. You reach for cooking ideas and—nada. Your mind is more deeply fried than an Oreo at a state fair. Wouldn’t it be great to have a source of proven, go-to recipes to get dinner on the table when you’re short on inspiration?”



While Mulligan isn’t a trained chef, he worked for years in restaurants and has put in way more than the 10,000 hours necessary to achieve family cooking expertise. In addition to his own creations, he has picked up delicious, tried-and-true recipes from fellow home cooks, embellishing some with his own gastronomical magic.



In THE PERFECT 10, Mulligan provides 10 fail-proof recipes for seven distinct meal periods (70 recipes in all!) from breakfast to appetizers and sides, to salads, entrees, desserts and a Thanksgiving menu that will finally win you the respect of your in-laws.



Among the scrumptious dishes are:



• Eggs in Purgatory: Heavenly baked eggs in a wickedly good tomato sauce.

• Crispy Brussels Sprouts with Cooked Grapes: A symphony of flavors and textures accompanies everyone’s favorite sprout with sweet, savory, crispy, and spicy notes.

• Jerry’s Special Pizza: Pepperoni, salami and . . . pickles? So delicious you’ll wonder why you didn’t think of it yourself.

• Tried and True Stuffing: A to-die-for Thanksgiving essential with apricots, apples and pecans. Don’t be surprised if it rivals the turkey.

• Grandma’s Gumdrop Bread: When is bread also dessert? When it’s a delightful combination of dinner rolls and candy gumdrops with a boozy eggnog glaze.



Whether you’re new to the kitchen or have been doing dinner duty for decades, THE PERFECCT 10 will fire up your excitement to get cooking, knowing that Mulligan has handed you the perfect blue print to a truly great meal.

