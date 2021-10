K9 Companions Inc. was created to provide trained service dogs to Military/Veterans in Southern California.

The non-profit was established in response to the growing epidemic of Veterans who suffer with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD), and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), resulting from repeated exposure to explosions and blasts while serving in the United States Armed Forces.

