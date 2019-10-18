A Million Reasons to #GIVEACRAP

Pet Living Expert, Kristen Levine visits BLOOM to bring awareness to a great program for kittens and cat lovers. WORLD’S BEST CAT LITTER™ is making it easy (and free) for you to help donate up to ONE MILLION pounds of litter to cats in need through their GiveLitter™ program.
All you have to do is share the hashtag #giveacrap on your social media, along with a picture of your cat. For every post, we’ll donate one pound of litter to one of their shelter partners.
POST A PIC.
#GIVEACRAP.
HELP SHELTER CATS.
VISIT WWW.GIVELITTER.COM for more details.
And while you’re at it…
SHARE EVEN MORE CAT LOVE FOR A CHANCE AT WINNING $25,000 in the…
WIN.CASH.MEOW. $25K GIVEAWAY.
ENTER TO WIN BY:
- SUBMITTING A PHOTO of your and your cat
- SHARING A VIDEO telling us why you love your cat
- SUBMIT A VIDEO or REVIEW of World’s Best Cat Litter™
Other PAWSIBLE prizes include a $2,500 travel voucher and a one-year supply of World’s Best Cat Litter.
Visit WINCASHMEOW.COM to learn more.
ABOUT THE KITTENS… For more info about the adorable kittens featured or how to foster or donate, visit A Kitten Place on Facebook! Or visit akittenplace.org