A Healthy Spin on Caesar Salad

Holistic Chef Adrienne Falcone Godsell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with a healthy spin on the traditional Caesar Salad.

Broccoli Caesar:

Modified From Bon Appetit

2 Oil-Packed Anchovy Fillets (Optional) 1 Garlic Clove

¼ Cup Fresh Lemon Juice 2 Tsp. Dijon Mustard

Himalayan Salt 2 Tbsp. Mayonnaise

½ Cup Extra-Virgin Olive Oil 3 Tbsp. Grated Parmesan, Plus More Shaved For Serving

1 Bag Broccoli Florets ¼ Head Of Savoy Or Napa Cabbage

Freshly Cracked Black Pepper

1. In Mini Blender Add Anchovies, Lemon Juice, Mustard, Mayonnaise, Oil, And A Big Pinch Of Salt.

2. Cut Off Florets As Close To The Dark Green Flowers As Possible And Break Into Bite-Size Pieces. Place In Bowl

3. Thinly Slice Cabbage Crosswise (You Should Have About 2 Cups) And Add To Bowl With Broccoli.

4. Pour Dressing Over Veggies Along With 3 Tbsp. Grated Parmesan.

5. Toss Until Broccoli And Cabbage Are Combined And Evenly Coated With Dressing, Season With Salt. Let Sit 10 Minutes.

6. Top Salad With Shaved Parmesan, And Fresh Cracked Pepper.

Note: Dressing Can Be Made 2 Days Ahead. Cover And Chill.

