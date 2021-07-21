A Groovy Mobile Greenhouse Rolls Out Across Tampa Bay

Plant La Vie is a blossoming start up in Tampa Bay that helps people bring beautiful plants into their homes and workspaces, and the couple that started the business will even teach you how to take care of your new additions.



Monet Izquierdo and her partner Matthew Wolmer outfitted a camper and visit hot spots, homes, and businesses across Tampa Bay helping people embrace plants.



In her ongoing series “Gayle On The Go”, Gayle Guyardo visits to see how the rollout works.

