The one thing that will never change in life is that it will always be unpredictable. Life will always shift and change, as much as we crave consistency, we can’t control what happens to us in life, but we can choose how we respond to life’s curveballs.

Celebrity Mediator Sean Collinson who is the author of “Whiteout: A formula for survival when the unexpected happens” joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the Nationally Syndicated Health & Wellness show Bloom about his book designed to book will bring readers back to their center of true self and add a new perspective to life.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.