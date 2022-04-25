A new study out showing a competitive society is driving youth, especially at the college age to try to achieve dangerous perfectionism.



Pediatrician and the author of Dr. Alison Mitzner, Author of Calm and Confident Parenting: How to Care for Yourself (and Your Kids) through Life’s Chaos joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how to raise children so that do not fall prey to the unfortunate uptick and trend of kids striving to be perfectionists.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.





