Muscle & Fat Loss Expert and Strength Coach from X-Force Body, Illy Stoilova, joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom to share the importance of a good breakfast and exactly what you should include.

Stoilova also discussed the risk of

over exercising and calorie cutting which can stress the body in several ways.

From increasing cortisol levels to increasing inflammation, and impairing immune functions the body needs off days to recuperate and build muscle.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.





