Chelsea Zirpola, M.B.A., VP of Marketing for Renewal by Andersen joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to talk about getting inspired to update your home with custom windows and doors. Durable. Beautiful. Custom crafted, made to order, and professionally installed. Energy-efficient replacement windows & patio doors from Renewal by Andersen offer the elegance, strength, and stability of wood, with the low-maintenance features of vinyl. Go to www.rbafla.com or call 813-377-3136 for more details about Custom Windows and Doors from Renewal by Andersen, Limited time offer, lock in 2022 pricing today! Mention code: Bloom when calling our office and receive an additional 5% off your project. Must mention Bloom code.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen In Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.