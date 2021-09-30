A 9-year-old St. Petersburg Boy launches Kids Saving Oceans

Miles Fetherston-Resch is only 9-years-old and on a mission to save our planet.

He is the founder of Kids Saving Oceans and the winner of the prestigious Gloria Barron Prize for Young Heroes.

Fetherston-Resch joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom to share his mission to save our planet, and to talk about his business of selling sustainable products. The proceeds from sales go to support other environmental groups.

