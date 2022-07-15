The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is getting a new national three digit number in the United States. Starting tomorrow, July 16th, anyone having suicidal thoughts or a mental health crisis can dial 988.

Sybil Stanonis, Community Partner of NAMI Pinellas, joins Gayle Guyardo, the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show, Bloom, to share this important initiative.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.