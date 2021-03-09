90 Day Fiancé: Love Games on BLOOM

LIVE NOW /
The series 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games, hosted by Suki Krishnan, is the game show that will make you wonder about your own love life.  It’s expected to be hugely popula given that 90 Day Fiancé is a hit that has taken the reality TV world by storm.

Six time Emmy winner Sukanya “Suki” Krishnan joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM to talk about the series; 90 Day Fiancé: Love Games.

