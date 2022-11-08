Dawn Kita, Director of Community Health with the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA appears on Bloom with host Gayle Guyardo to discuss the 8th Annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble event. Join the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA this Thanksgiving for the 8th Annual Turkey Gobble in Downtown Tampa on Thursday November 24th at 7am. There are 5k, 8k and 1 mile fun run options with proceeds benefiting the LIVESTRONG at the YMCA cancer survivor program.

Spots are limited. Register today to start your Thanksgiving with the 8th Annual Turkey Gobble. www.turkeygobble.tampaymca.org