LIVE NOW /
Watch WFLA News Channel 8

7 simple, practical, and natural methods to get sleep

Bloom

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Research shows sleep is a key component for a happy life.  However, with all of today’s technology and stresses, many people are getting less sleep or experiencing poorer quality sleep. This can negatively impact mood, concentration, productivity, physical health and, yes, even happiness.

As a practicing physician for more than twenty years, Dr. Venkata Buddharaju (known as Dr. Buddha to his patients) has extensive experience treating patients with sleep problems, Dr. Buddha is seeing a larger number of people with sleep disorders.

Dr. Buddha joins Gayle Guyardo on BLOOM with natural remedies for better sleep.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss