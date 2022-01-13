7 Baby Steps to Becoming a Millionaire

Radio Host Dave Ramsey joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom and her celebrity guest host Guerdy Abraira who is a global event planner and a star on The Real Housewives of Miami to lay out the 7 Baby Steps people need to do next with their money.

Ramsey also shares more about his new book, Baby Steps Millionaires, so you can set financial goals to get on track to becoming a millionaire.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.