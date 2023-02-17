Runners lace up for the incredible opportunity to run the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg Track.

The 5K is set for Thursday, March 2nd, starting at 6 p.m. You can register online at gpstpete5k.com.

Advance registration fee is $40 with price increasing to $50 on race day (March 2nd).

The race benefits the Police Athletic League of St. Petersburg which promotes crime prevention through Athletics, Recreation and Education.

Programs address various challenges including gang involvement, conflict resolution, childhood obesity, goal setting, stranger-danger, etc.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.



Bloom is now part of DBTV Network Seen in Over 300 Million Households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.



Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



