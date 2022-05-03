Americans are ready to to get out and do more this spring and summer but rising costs are keeping some locked down. According to the Spring and Summer Spending Study from Bread Financial, 60% of respondents plan to spend more on dining out, 56% said on clothing and 45% said on traveling, but rising prices are getting in the way. In fact, 27% of those surveyed have already had to pass up a summer activity because they couldn’t pay for it up front.



With prices continuing to rise, we can all use a little extra spending.



Consumer Finance & Lifestyle Budgeting Expert, Andrea Woroch, joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with 5 simple ways you can make some money in no time.

Bloom airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.



You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.







