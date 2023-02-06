Psychologist & Podcaster Dr. Dan Baughn joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom with 5 Habits for Better Sleep:



-Go to bed only when sleepy



-If unable to sleep, get out of bed and return to bed only when sleepy



-Use the bed and bedroom for sleep and sex



-Wake up and get out of bed at the same time everyday



-Do not nap

