October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Mercedes Benz of Wesley Chapel is helping in the fight against cancer with a fun, family, free event and 5K.

Speed & Agility Trainer Coach BB Roberts joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, alongside her special co-host breast cancer survivor Missy Lingo about why he’s so passionate about this free event.

Here are some of the highlights:

-FREE Registration

-5k (3.1 Miles)- Kids Fun Run

-Meet Breast Cancer Survivors

-Live DJ

-Walk/Run For A Cause

-Dance Contest

Date: Saturday October 22nd

Time: 9:00am

