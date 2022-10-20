October is Breast Cancer Awareness month and Mercedes Benz of Wesley Chapel is helping in the fight against cancer with a fun, family, free event and 5K.
Speed & Agility Trainer Coach BB Roberts joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom, alongside her special co-host breast cancer survivor Missy Lingo about why he’s so passionate about this free event.
Here are some of the highlights:
-FREE Registration
-5k (3.1 Miles)- Kids Fun Run
-Meet Breast Cancer Survivors
-Live DJ
-Walk/Run For A Cause
-Dance Contest
Date: Saturday October 22nd
Time: 9:00am
You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.
Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.