Medical tattooing is now becoming medicalized with the addition of procedural cosmetics to create life-like results.



“Dr. Ink” Carlos F. Ramos Jr., MD, a Medical Director and Clinic Owner joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with how he uses 4D areola tattooing to create life like results for women who have undergone reconstructive surgery after surviving breast cancer.

