40% of Americans experience at least one heart-related issue since start of COVID-19 pandemic

This year, the Cleveland Clinic’s 2022 Heart Health survey examined how the pandemic continues to affect heart health.



Roughly 40% of Americans have experienced at least one heart-related issue since the beginning of COVID-19 pandemic, and the survey finds one in four COVID-19-positive Americans report that their diagnosis has impacted their heart health.



Dr. Carlos Gonzalez-Lengua joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom with more on the study and Hispanics in America face lingering consequences from habits that can have a negative effect on their heart health.

