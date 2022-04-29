Kim Marie Ross, 3X3FIT Product and Program Developer joins host Gayle Guyardo on Bloom to share the health benefits of the 3X3FIT affordable, portable patented home gym.
Visit 3X3FIT.com for SPECIAL OFFER – BLOOM Super Bargain $119 – “Platinum Body Sculpt” includes:
- 1 Set – Weighted G3 3X3FIT Rings (1.5 lbs. each ring)
- LIFETIME OnDemand Membership – 86+ workouts! New workouts added at no added fees for members. (Value $119 if purchased separately)
- 1 Set – Standard short & long tension cords
- 2 DVDS
- 73″ POWER CORD (Light Tension with 2 Steel Clips)
- HINGEFIRM Door Attachment
- One year warranty