38-Year-Old Mom Disguises Herself as a Teen Girl to Catch Online Predators | “Under Cover Underage”

Roo Powell, a 38-year old mother of three, is the star of the new docuseries “Undercover Underage,” which follows her New Haven nonprofit as its members film their online encounters with men who believe they are speaking with teens before passing the evidence on to police.

Powell joins Gayle Guyardo the host of the nationally syndicated health and wellness show Bloom about how she transforms herself into looking like a 15 year old girl and the shocking profile of the type of men looking to be with young girls.

Bloom airs in 40 more markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at Noon on WTTA: Spectrum 1006; Frontier 514; DirecTV 38; Dish 38; Comcast 43, and look for Bloom early mornings on WFLA News Channel 8.