$250,000 Florida State Grant Helps Human Trafficking Survivors in Tampa Bay

Hundreds of women and children are turned away because there are not enough resources to help them escape human trafficking.

State Representative, Jackie Toledo, was presented a grant check for $250,000.00 at the “1 Mile For One Million Walk” in Tampa. Hundreds of people attended the walk including state and local leaders, law enforcement, educators and those on the front lines to stop human trafficking with the organization NOMORE.

Bloom host, Gayle Guyardo, attended the walk and had the chance to talk one-on-one with a human trafficking survivor, who was able to escape the sex industry, get her record expunged and secure a top corporate job. Now she spends her life helping other women and children escape and get their lives back.

