The Fight For Air Climb is returning after a 2 year break because of Covid-19. Hundreds of people are signed up to support the American Lung Association and those suffering with lung disease by challenging themselves and others to climb the 42-floor Bank of America Plaza in Downtown Tampa.

Jen Shedler, First Responder Ambassador, showed us how it’s done in full firefighter gear. Plus, Steven Riddle with the American Lung Association joined Gayle Guyardo, the host of the global health and wellness show, Bloom, to share more about the event.

The Fight For Air Climb is happening April 1, 2023 at 7AM ET and is designed for any type of climber. Gather a team of friends and family and sign up before registration closes.

You can watch Bloom in the Tampa Bay Market weekdays at 2pm on WFLA News Channel 8.

Bloom is now part of DBTV Network, seen in over 300 million households worldwide, including Roku TV, and Amazon Fire.

Bloom also airs in 40 markets across the country, with a reach of approximately 36 million households, and in Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands and Madison, WI.